(WAND) – A company’s survey shined a not-so-pleasant light on American underwear habits.
It turns out that only a little over half of Americans who took part in a Tommy John survey change their underwear every day. In fact, close to 45 percent said they will wear the same pair for at least two consecutive days. A total of 13 percent said the same pair might be worn for at least a week!
The survey also found men were about 2.5 times more likely to keep the same pair on for a week or more.
Another 46 percent of the men and women surveyed said they have kept the same pair of underwear for at least a year. Some Americans (38 percent) aren’t sure how long they’ve kept their oldest underwear pair.
