SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect for a July 4 murder has been arrested, according to the Springfield Police Department 

Police say, 33-year-old Jovan A Torbert was arrested in Gary Indiana on Wednesday. 

Torbert was arrested on a warrant for first degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. SPD issued the warrant for Torbert just days after the murder of 29-year-old Shanay Moore. 

Police found  Moore at 1:20 p.m. on July 4 at a Bryant Lane address in Springfield. A coroner's report showed she died from a gunshot wound. 

