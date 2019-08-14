SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect for a July 4 murder has been arrested, according to the Springfield Police Department
Police say, 33-year-old Jovan A Torbert was arrested in Gary Indiana on Wednesday.
Torbert was arrested on a warrant for first degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. SPD issued the warrant for Torbert just days after the murder of 29-year-old Shanay Moore.
Police found Moore at 1:20 p.m. on July 4 at a Bryant Lane address in Springfield. A coroner's report showed she died from a gunshot wound.
Court records on Torbert show he was scheduled for a jury trial for a failure to register as a sex offender case on July 15. Because he has prior convictions Torbert is required to register once a year.
It's not clear if Torbert and Moore were in a relationship at the time of the shooting death.