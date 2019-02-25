CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are looking for a man they said tried to steal game consoles from Walmart.
Police said the man tried stealing three arcade game consoles valued at over $600 on around 6 p.m. Feb. 18 from the Walmart at 2610 N. Prospect Ave.
They said the suspect was acting suspicious, leaving his cart several times and walking to the front of the store to speak with another man and then left the store and returned wearing different clothing.
If you have any information that can help, call Champaign police.