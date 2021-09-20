DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Four murder suspects are in custody and one other is still wanted after two people were shot in the head over the weekend, Decatur police said.
Police issued warrants for first degree murder against five suspects, including 20-year-old Quantarius S. Beasley, 20, Drelyn M. O'Neal, 20, Celeste B. Bowman, 19, 21-year-old Bryan C. McGee and a 16-year-old female.
Authorities said Beasley was arrested Sunday evening in Decatur by Decatur detectives and the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force. Bowman, who is from Oakley, and the teen were arrested Monday. The teenage suspect is at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.
O'Neal was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. Monday by U.S. Marshals and Decatur detectives at Timber Cove Apartments, located in the 1700 block of S. Country Club Road.
McGee is still at large Monday afternoon and should be considered armed and dangerous.
The arrest warrants were issued after a Sunday shooting in Decatur, when authorities said they found a male and female, both 17, in a parked vehicle with gunshot wounds to the head. Officers said they found the victims when they responded at 3:23 a.m. Sunday to the 1300 block of E. Walnut St.
The victims were taken by ambulance to Springfield hospitals. The female victim has died, while the male victim's wounds are life-threatening.
Detectives responded, processed the scene and interviewed witnesses. Witnesses told authorities the suspects were in a vehicle that drove past the victim vehicle. Someone fired gunshots from this vehicle at the victim vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at (217)424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217)423-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.