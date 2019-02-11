DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators are calling a house fire in Decatur suspicious.
Crews came to the scene before 6 p.m. and found flames engulfing a house near the intersection of Monroe and Wood streets. A WAND-TV crew watched firefighters reach the roof on ladders and open holes to reach the fire.
At least seven trucks responded to the scene. Crews were still putting out hot spots after 8 p.m.
The house was vacant and is considered a total loss. Exact damage estimates are unknown, but WAND-TV observed that part of the porch roof had collapsed.
There is no word on a cause as of Monday night.