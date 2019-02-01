URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A bomb threat reported at the Champaign County Courthouse was centered around a judge's car.
The News-Gazette reports a bomb-sniffing dog "hit" on a car belonging to Judge Tom Difanis Friday. Earlier in the day, mail with what looked like threatening writing on an envelope was received by Difanis' court clerk, who took it to Difanis and deputies.
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman decided to clear the county courthouse and the federal courthouse located at the intersection of Vine and Elm streets.
Bomb experts came to the scene and began moving Difanis' vehicle in the parking lot at about 2:45 p.m. The courthouse reopened at 3:15 p.m. when authorities determined the threat was only outside.
Judges and other courthouse personnel reported to the Lincoln Square Mall while waiting for the bomb threat to clear.
A press release from Champaign County deputies explained the evacuation.
"On Friday, February 1, the Champaign County Courthouse received a suspicious package. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the Courthouse would be temporarily evacuated, pending further investigation, out of an abundance of caution for employees and visitors. At the time of this press release, the Courthouse has been reopened but the investigation is ongoing."
Police closed Vine Street from south of the courthouse to Main Street, Main between Vine Street and Broadway Avenue, and Elm Street in the area between Vine and Broadway.