(WAND) - We all saw how the Popeye's chicken sandwich stole some of Chick-fil-A's thunder, but now Taco Bell has joined the fried chicken competition.
The fast food chain is testing a new Crispy Tortilla Chicken, which is set to hit menus across the country in 2020. It will be available in strip form or served inside of a taco. The strips contain is all-white meat chicken that is marinated in a jalepeño buttermilk-flavored marinade and covered in a tortilla chip coating.
The strips come with a brand new dipping sauce, the Creamy Chili Pepper Sauce. It can also be served inside a taco.
The taco will cost $1.99 and the strips will be $2.99 for a 2-piece and $3.99 for a 3-piece.