DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Five central Illinois landmarks are coming together to offer food, drinks and a side of history.
"Taste of History" is set highlight the Hieronymus Mueller Museum, the Culver House, the Governor Oglesby Mansion, the James Millikin Homestead and the Staley Museum. The October 1 event will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the five locations and will come complete with appetizers and drinks for adults 21 and older.
"It's a rare opportunity to get to see all five of these historic sites in one evening in Decatur," said Katherine Unruh, director of the Hieronymus Mueller Museum. "They [normally] have different open hours throughout the year, but this is an opportunity to visit all of them and it's only offered one night each year."
Tickets are on sale now. Each ticket is $40 until September 24 and after that, the price goes up to $45. They can be purchased on site at the Mueller Museum or by calling (217-423-6161) or emailing (HMuellerMuseum@gmail.com).
