DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Emergency Management Agency received a donation of 450 face shields on Monday.
The face shields were produced by local tattoo artist and 3D printer user Jesse Blunt. The printing was a collaborated effort by several other area businesses and non-profits to help with the PPE shortage.
Blunt told WAND News the task was daunting to take on and countless hours were spent figuring out the right plastic to use in order to match the medical grade equipment needed.
Richland Community College, the Boys & Girls Club and residents activated their 3D printers to print visors, while sharing information about materials and the process. With guidance from local health organization professionals, the 3D printed visors were attached to shields cut by Bendsen Signs & Graphics, with final assembly by MRI, according to a release from the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur-Macon County
The project was funded by the Macon County Emergency Response Grant from The Community Foundation of Macon County.
“This is a prime example of what the power of collaboration and community spirit can produce,” said Nicole Bateman, president of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur-Macon County. “We’ve combined our resources in the 3D printing, health care, non-profit, education, and small business sectors to answer a critical need in Macon County. This effort is inspiring, and it brings awareness to the talent that exists in our community."
Project Involvement and 3D Printer Operators:
- Jesse Blunt
- Scott Davidson
- Preston Hein
- Shelly Long
- Eric Marsh
- Chris Monroe
- Doug Rohman
- Jason Schimansky
Businesses Involved:
- BLDD Architects: Sam Johnson, Kayla Peck
- Bendsen Signs & Graphics: Tim Lillpop
- Boys & Girls Club: Isaac Zuniga, Shamika Bond
- The Community Foundation of Macon County: Natalie Beck
- Decatur Memorial Hospital: Sharon Norris
- Economic Development Corporation of Decatur-Macon County: Nicole Bateman
- HSHS St. Mary’s: Libby Weber
- MRI: Amy Bliefnick, Jacob Roddis, Tuesday Bilbrey, Rachel Moran
- Richland Community College: John Oliver
