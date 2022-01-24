DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Revenue started accepting 2021 state individual income tax returns today.
Along with the IDOR, the Internal Revenue Service has also begun accepting federal individual income tax returns.
Tax preparers like Kelly Klemaier said filers can expect some changes, especially those claiming children.
"The biggest difference is the Child Tax Credit and the form they're gonna need to supply us with. If they don't possibly have that form and we don't have their exact numbers in there this year it could hold their tax refund for up to a year," she said.
That document you need is an IRS Letter 619. It shows the total amount of Advance Child Tax Credit payments received and qualifying children so you can collect the other half of your child tax credit.
Another big change this year is for single filers claiming an earned income credit.
"Any person age I think it's nineteen up qualifies for an income credit based on their income for a single person," said Klemaier. "Usually, it was age 25 to 65 and it would stop there. In 2021, they are actually doing it for everybody, so a person, a single person that has social security earns about 13,000 is gonna get extra on their refund."
The 2022 tax filing deadline is Monday, April 18.
In a recent announcement by Gov. J.B Pritzker, victims of severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes beginning Dec. 10, 2021, have until May 16, 2022, to file various individual and business tax returns and make income tax payments.
In addition to free filing of Form IL-1040 through MyTax Illinois, individuals may also utilize the site to make payments, respond to department inquiries, and check the status of their refunds using the Where's My Refund? link.
Taxpayers may also look up IL-PINs, amounts of any estimated tax payments made, and (when necessary) amounts reported on Form 1099-G with MyTax Illinois.
For the most up-to-date information, forms, schedules, and instructions for the 2022 tax season, visit IDOR's website at: tax.illinois.gov.
