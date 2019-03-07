TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Gordmans is now open in Taylorville.
A Grand Opening Celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony were held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 7 at the store at 113 W. Bidwell St.
Store hours will be 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The Taylorville store is part of Gordmans Grand Opening Tour Celebration, which includes 38 brand new Gordmans stores opening this March across the country.
New and current Gordmans stores will be offering giveaways as part of the event.
Gordmans will also donate $1,000 to Taylorville High School.
The first 100 guests in line at the Grand Opening Celebration got a free gift and an opportunity to win a $50 or $5 shopping card.
Gordmans guests will enjoy Style Circle Rewards, which offers payback rewards, double-double points, a birthday gift and more.
Gordmans’ guests who apply and are approved for a Gordmans credit card will receive 20 percent off their first day’s purchases.
“Gordmans is excited to join the Taylorville community. At Gordmans we create an exciting place where terrific deals and popular name brands are at every turn,” said Michael Glazer, President and CEO of Stage Stores. “Gordmans is among the best, with trend-right décor, fun accessories and seasonal items —- all at values our guests love. We are committed to bringing our guests bigger deals and smaller prices — and with fresh new deliveries arriving weekly, there will always be something new to discover. From men’s, women’s and children’s apparel, to shoes and home décor, Gordmans has deals like nowhere else.”