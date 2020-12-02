TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A fire damaged a storage facility Wednesday on the Taylorville High School grounds.
Taylorville's fire chief said someone was burning leaves before wind pushed the fire to the storage facility. The building stores sports equipment, lumber and a "bunch of odds and ends."
There were no injuries.
Further information is not available at this time.
