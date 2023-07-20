TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Taylorville man has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing a person with disabilities.
The Taylorville Police Department said that on Monday, a woman contacted the police chief to ask if he would talk to her 19-year-old grandson, who has a severe intellectual disability, about him leaving the house and visiting a place at all times during the day when he is told to stay home.
The Chief spoke to the teen and said he realized that something was wrong. He said the 19-year-old told him information that was very disturbing.
The Chief contacted the detective division to start an investigation immediately.
Wednesday night, the Community Action Team conducted a search warrant on Clay Street. James Eiskant, 64, was arrested for Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, committing acts of sexual conduct with a person with a disability.
Eiskant was a registered sex offender for an incident several years ago, which has expired.
The Taylorville Police Department posted, "We pray for healing for the family and thank the grandmother for bringing her grandson to speak to TPD. This nightmare is over."
TPD said it expects more charges from evidence found at Eiskant's home.
Eiskant's bond is currently set at $500,000. His preliminary hearing is set for August 14 at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
