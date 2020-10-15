TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Taylorville police used grant funding to purchase a new police vehicle.
The Taylorville Police Department thanked the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the support of U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis for allowing it to purchase the vehicle.
"This will help our police department's infrastructure," a Facebook post from Taylorville police said. "Due to this pandemic it’s been a struggle with funding. We all thank you."
Police said there are other projects they hope to get approved that are lined up with the USDA.
