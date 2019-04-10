SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A bill meant to fix a teacher shortage in Illinois made it through the state Senate on Wednesday.
The measure is Senate Bill 1952. State Senator Andy Manar sponsored the legislation and says it has bipartisan support.
Proposed changes include:
- Reinstated 6 percent cap for teacher salary increases the state covers, raised from a lowered 3 percent cap in 2018
- Removal of a requirement for teachers to pass a basic skills test in order to earn a license
- Payments allowed for K-12 student teachers and early childhood student teachers
- Payments, credit allowed for early childhood student teachers
- Creation of a refund program for teachers in underfunded and hard-to-staff school districts so they can recoup teacher performance assessment costs
“We have to continue making changes to the things that are detrimental to the teaching profession and are driving would-be teachers to other states,” said Manar. “I think this package is a necessary step, and I am excited that it contains excellent ideas that originated with teachers on the front lines in schools throughout the state.”
Manar says he supported other changes meant to help teachers in 2018. Measures that made it easier for out-of-state educators to apply for hard-to-fill Illinois jobs, allowed downstate retired teachers to substitute in classes without risking retirement benefits and created a short-term substitute teaching license became law in June.
SB 1952 now heads to the Illinois House.