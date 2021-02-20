GRANDVIEW, ILL. (WAND)- A 17-year-old male victim died after being brought to a hospital on February 18, 2021.
The victim died at HSHS St. John's Hospital.
The victim was found near East Enterprise in Springfield before being brought by EMS to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Officials said, on February 18 two 17-year-old victims were found in a car with gunshot wounds.
No information is being released about the condition of the second victim.
A 16-year-old suspect is in custody.
The investigation is continuing by the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office and no further information is being released at this time.
