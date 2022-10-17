FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police arrested 44-year old Dax A. Baldrige of St. Elmo after a 10-hour standoff.
According to the Monday evening announcement, Fayette County Sheriff's Deputies and the U.S. Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force attempted to serve a warrant for Failure to Appear when the suspect fired multiple shots at them.
ISP was requested and Troopers negotiated with the suspect. After 10 hours, Baldrige was taken into custody with no incident. No one was injured.
Baldrige has been transported to Bond County where he will be held for the warrant. ISP and the other agencies involved are investigating the incident. The Fayette County State's Attorney's Office is reviewing the possibility of additional charges.
