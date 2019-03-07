*Warning: Details may be too disturbing for some readers*
SAN ANTONIO (WAND) - A Texas man has confessed to raping a 3-year-old girl, police said.
26-year-old Drevon Perkins was charged with super aggravated sexual assualt of a child under 6.
The little girl later tested positive for two sexually transmitted diseases.
Investigators were informed by CPS workers about a 3-year-old girl who had been confirmed by a hospital to have two different STDs.
During questioning by police, Perkins admitted he raped the child, an affidavit reads.
If convicted, Perkins faces a minimum of 25 years in prison to life, plus a $10,000 fine and lifetime registration as a sex offender.