DUQUOIN, Ill. (WAND) - The All-American Rejects will be playing at this year's DuQuoin State Fair.
The fair announced the MTV Video Music Award winners and chart topperswill play the DuQuoin State Fair Saturday, Aug. 24.
Tickets for all Grandstand concerts are on sale now at the following prices:
Saturday, Aug. 24: All-American Rejects
Tier 3- $24 / Tier 2- $27 / Tier 1- $30
Sunday, Aug. 25: Wynonna and The Big Noise
Tier 3 - $14 / Tier 2 - $17 / Tier 1 - $20
Monday, Aug. 26: Matthew West with Leanna Crawford
Tier 3- $8 / Tier 2- $10 / Tier 1- $12
Tuesday, Aug. 27: Shenandoah and Restless Heart
Tier 3 - $14 / Tier 2 - $17 / Tier 1 - $20
Wednesday, Aug. 28: LANCO with TBA, and Murphy 500
Tier 3 - $15 / Tier 2 - $18 / Tier 1 - $25
Thursday, Aug. 29: Whitey Morgan and Cody Canada and the Departed, and We Got It Covered
Tier 3 - $15 / Tier 2 - $18 / Tier 1 - $25
Friday, Aug. 30: TBA
The Du Quoin State Fair runs from August 23 through September 2.
Admission to this year’s fair is free.