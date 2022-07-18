MOWEQUA, Ill (WAND) - The Central Illinois community continues to support the families of the students involved in a crash on US-51 last week. Now, A memorial fence is filled with flowers and can be found outside the football field in Moweaqua outside the high school.
The family of Keegan Virden, one of the two students killed in the crash, shared how he is living on through organ donation, which is saving 10 peoples lives. The principal of Central A&M posted an update on the two students who survived the crash.
"Kingsley Heinemann has been told he will be able to come home today. He still has a lot of follow-up appointments and medical care, but the medical staff is confident he can get what he needs at home. Here are two pictures of Kingsley.
Damien Smith is improving each day. He is responding to voice commands, and is able to write. The picture included with this update is what he wrote to his mom and grandparents this morning.
The doctors believe Damien may be strong enough to undergo a facial surgery Tuesday. It is encouraging."
Erin Vancleve is a Central A&M Alum and has just decided to try and help give back to those families with her small business making decals. She says it just looks like the support is expanding.
"It's reached Jacksonville where I live. There's a couple of people I bumped into. And I was wearing my Central A&M shirt the other day, and they're like, 'oh, my gosh, I heard about the boys. How are they doing?,'' Vancleve said.
She said she hopes everyone can keep praying and thinking of those boys.
"Just keep up what you're doing and supporting the families and keep them in your prayers," Vancleve said.
You can find Erin Vancleve to purchase a decal on her Facebook . Fundraiser shirts can be found HERE.
You can also donate to the fund for either Kingsley or Damien by using these links:
Kingsley fundraiser
Or you can give at any of these places:
