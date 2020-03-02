The Dwelling place launches day center in Vermilion County

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - For the first time, the Dwelling Place in Vermilion County has launched a day center for those in need.
The Dwelling Place first opened in April of 2017 with one mission - to help those in need with everyday living needs.
"It's a place for those individuals who are struggling with meeting the necessities of daily living, and that includes the homeless," said Donna Edington, president of the Dwelling Place.
She said each year, she has seen the need around the community, and she wanted to find a permanent solution to help those in need - and just during the cold winter months.
"There are nearly 500 children in Vermilion County who are homeless," she said.
Pinpointing adults is a little harder. She said they often find friends to stay with and crowd-surf. Nonetheless, the need is there and Vermilion County was lacking an all-year center.
"We are wanting more than just getting them out of the elements of weather, (but also) providing that restful place," she said.
Though the center can be a place just to hang out, it also offers two programs for those who may want a little more assistance. The first program is called the WASH program.
"It stands for Wellness Always Supporting Hygiene. We have shower facilities here. Those who are on the street can use them here," she said.
The program also offers washing machines to those in need.
The second program offered is called Building Connectionsm and it focuses on providing laptops, free access to the internet to search for housing, government forms and even work on their resumes.
The center is open Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. It's located at 100 N. Franklin Street.
The facility operates on donations. To help keep it running, the community is invited to a fundraiser scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 4 at the Bremer Center.