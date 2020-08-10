SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - The Little Theatre on the Square has postponed its 2020 summer season due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Sullivan business announced in a YouTube video it will roll over tickets purchased for this summer into summer 2021.
"For the safety of all of our patrons, our acting company, our technicians, directors and designers, we knew this was the right decision," Executive Director John Stephens said.
Stephens said anyone who is able can choose to give the cost of season or single tickets back to The Little Theatre on the Square in a tax-deductible donation. As an incentive, those who do this will receive a ticket to the organization's planned October show, The King & Marilyn, which was initially going to start the summer 2020 season.
People can click here if they would like to make a donation to the organization.
"We will be contacting our season ticket holders and all patrons with tickets to let them know our plan," Stephens said. "Then, we will remain open for the next two weeks to answer your phone calls and emails. In order for us to come back to you later this year, we will be closed to the public for the summer and will reopen the offices in September. We are always available by email. You can contact us at theshow@thelittletheatre.org, if you have any questions."
Click here for the latest information from The Little Theatre on the Square.
