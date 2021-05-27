MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- The Village of Mt. Zion has lifted its boil order, effective immediately.
On Wednesday, the boil order was put in place after a water main break at Woodland Dr. and Debby Dr.
The boil water order has been lifted for the following addresses:
- Woodland Drive – Both sides from Wildwood Drive south to Florian Avenue
- Florian Avenue – from Woodland Drive to Public Works Lane
- Whitetail Circle – Both sides
- Fawn Court – Both sides
- Antler Drive – Both sides
- Bucks Lair Ct – Both sides
- Wildwood Drive – Both sides from Woodland Drive east to dead end
- Ridgewood Court, Sherwood Court, Brentwood Court, Fleetwood Court & Oakcrest Court
According to Village Administrator Julie Miller, residents of the locations listed above are no longer required to boil their water before drinking.
Water samples have been analyzed and tested, verifying that the water is safe to drink.
