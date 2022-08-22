LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - The Central Illinois Veterans Commission completed its third tiny veteran home in Lincoln.
The organization said it's ready for the next veteran to move in and live in mortgage free.
"It's a very humbling experience," said Joe Schaler, Chairman of CIVC.
The homes are built with the help of the community, through volunteering and donations.
"It's gratifying to see the veterans that we are helping and moving into the homes, but it's also nice to see the impact these homes have made on the community and to the school children," said Schaler.
A mission that started 2 years ago has expanded its reach. Schaler said the commission is considering helping get homes built in Decatur, Springfield and surrounding areas.
The newly organized 217 Vets in Tuscola is looking to help CIVC build its next build of homes. Founder and President Gunnar Edwards told WAND News, his organization works to provide a safe space for veterans in Tuscola to come together to bond.
"The first 6-months someone gets out of the military is the toughest time to adjust. So, if we have something set in stone that someone can go to and keep the same relationships that had in the military rolling, that's what we are going to do."
Edwards said 217 Vets started as a Wednesday night get together. However, it's now formed into a lounge area, on W. Sale Street, where local veterans can come and hangout. He said he has plans to bring a group to Lincoln to help with the next build.
"If we can use this outing and get veterans to go build something for another veteran then, we are going to do it," he said.
CIVC said it has a plot of land donated, so it's plans to start work on the next set of homes soon. To learn more, click here.
