CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Wrestlers from across the state will return to the State Farm Center for the IHSA State Wrestling Championships this week.
Over 650 wrestlers from 250 high schools will compete from February 16-18.
“We can’t wait to welcome back the IHSA Individual State Wrestling Finals to the State Farm Center,” stated Jayne DeLuce, President & CEO of Visit Champaign County. “This is the longest running IHSA event in our community, and it continues to make as big of an impact today as it did when we first started hosting in 1967.”
Fourteen weight classes across three divisions will be represented at the event. Nearly 30,000 visitors are anticipated for the weekend.
“With wrestlers competing multiple times over the weekend, our hotels see a minimum of two overnight stays for wrestlers and their families. This filters down into our other amenities from dining, to shopping, to our various attractions,” explained Mike Koon, Director of Sports, Special Events & Film for Visit Champaign County.
Tickets to the IHSA State Wrestling Tournament range from $10–12 per session or $50–60 for an all-session ticket. Various weight classes from 1A, 2A and 3A schools begin at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, 8:30 a.m. on Friday, and 9:00 a.m. on Saturday. Tickets are available through the Illinois Ticket Office at statefarmcenter.com or by calling 1-866-ILLINI-1.
Visit Champaign County will be located in the West Grand Entrance welcoming guests with community information, area discounts and prizes.
For more information on IHSA Wrestling, visit ihsa.org.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.