ILLINOIS (WAND) - Thousands of dollars in grants have been awarded to central Illinois fire departments.
The awards from Illinois American Water went to fire departments in Lincoln, Mt. Pulaski, the Lincoln Rural Fire Department, Champaign, Urbana, and others in central Illinois. The organization is awarding over $92,000 to share with over 90 Illinois fire departments. Click here to see the full list of recipients.
The grants help provide personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training materials and classroom programs.
“We know the importance and value water has in protecting homes and businesses; we also understand the need to support our local heroes. This program allows us to continue to provide support to the local departments,” said Justin Ladner, president of Illinois American Water.
Since starting the Firefighter Grant Program in 2010, the organization has awarded over 770 grants totaling over $760,000 to fire and emergency organizations who serve customers in the service area of Illinois American Water.
The grants were announced in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, which runs Oct. 3-9 in 2021, to raise awareness about the importance of fire prevention and emergency planning.
