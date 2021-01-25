WASHINGTON (WAND) - Thousands of National Guard members will stay at the U.S. Capitol after President Joe Biden's inauguration, officials said.
The National Guard said Monday new security threats will mean it will have a continued presence. According to the Associated Press, federal officials are looking at multiple threats aimed at members of Congress as former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial inches closer. A U.S. official told AP there is chatter about killing legislators or attacking them outside of the Capitol.
According to NBC Washington, the Guard will keep supporting federal law enforcement with 7,000 members. That number is expected to drop to 5,000 troops through mid-March.
Guardsmen will be responsible for helping with security, communications, and logistics, the station said.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had directed an enhanced security posted following the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6., then bomb threats and arrests on inauguration day. The District of Columbia remains on high alert.
"The threat of extremism is here," said Chris Rodriguez, director of the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA). "You saw it on Jan. 6, and it will continue to be a persistent and real threat to the District of Columbia, and to and to our region as well."
The U.S. Secret Service had said the official National Special Security Event (NSSE) ended at noon Thursday. Bowser and Rodriguez, however, said another NSSE or similar designation could be requested for a future major event, such as a Joint Session of Congress.
The inaugurations of President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were completed without any disruptions on Jan. 20.
