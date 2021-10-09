CHICAGO (WAND) - Thousands of runners are gearing up to hit city streets Sunday for the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon,
The renowned marathon makes its return after pandemic canceled the race last year.
For the first time in more than 700 days, runners will take to Chicago roadways for the biggest and most prominent race in the city.
This year's race will also feature some exceptional racers, including Reuben Kipyego, the second-fastest man in 2021, Olympian and past marathon champion Galen Rupp, Kenyan sensation Ruth Chepngetich and Sara Hall, who will be making a comeback in more ways than one as she looks to break a big record in this year's race.
While a lot of the race will feel normal, it will also come with some new guidelines.
Participants will need proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test, masking in certain areas and more.
Runners will also face unseasonably warm temperatures Sunday that will make conditions challenging.
At 7 a.m. at the starting line, conditions are expected to be in the mid to upper 60s and dry, but as the day progresses, temperatures will warm.
With both humidity and temperatures rising, runners can expect the warm conditions to be well-above average, rising into the upper 70s and low 80s throughout the day, though runners will have the added benefit of being along the lakefront, where cooler temps are typically reported.
