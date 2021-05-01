DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur firefighters spent hours Saturday evening fighting a large fire near the intersection of Calhoun Street and Grand Avenue.
Crews were called to the scene around 5:00 p.m. Saturday evening. Decatur Fire Chief Jeff Abbott says the fire stated in the former Aramark building and spread to two other buildings. Two of the three buildings collapsed in the fire.
WAND News crews on scene saw heavy flames and smoke bellowing from the buildings. Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles across Macon County and some viewers in Christian County and Sangamon County said they could see the heavy smoke.
Shortly after 5:45 p.m. the fire was upgraded to a third alarm fire requesting additional units from across the area to support.
“A fire this size you know you've got big water and that's man power intensity the guys got the get the areas up and pull more lines all of this is labor intensive so more people,” Chief Abbott told WAND News.
Chief Abbott says high winds made the fire intensify, "for the fire it intensify and it makes it burn hotter and faster and everything we do we try to do faster to combat the wind.”
So far no injuries have been reported.
Click here to watch the live video from the fire scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.