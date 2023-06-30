SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools says there are more than 5,300 unfilled positions in schools across the state. Illinois lawmakers hope a new law providing $4,000 retention bonuses can help address the issue.
Teachers could receive the $4,000 bonus for two consecutive years if they are National Board Certified and work in hard-to-staff schools.
Sen. Christopher Belt (D-Swansea) said his law can be an incentive for teachers to work in underserved areas that are most impacted by the current teacher shortage.
"When looking at the big picture, this is truly a problem that affects us all, especially our youth," Belt said. "They deserve quality education, and we should be able to give them that."
Hard-to-staff schools serve areas with at least 30% of students coming from low-income families.
As a former school board president for Cahokia Unit 187, Belt said prioritizing changes to attract, retain, and support qualified teachers will invest in the success of students and empower educations.
Another bill signed Friday will increase the number of days a substitute teacher can stay in a classroom. House Bill 3442 will allow subs to fill a vacancy left by a teacher for 90 days or until the end of a semester.
Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel (D-Shorewood), a former special education teacher, said she has seen and heard the struggles many district leaders face when they try to find a substitute teacher.
"By doing this, our students will continue to learn and grow with the consistency of the same person in the classroom," Loughran Cappel said. "We also need to support our teachers by encouraging people to join the profession and then stay in the profession."
Lawmakers also passed a plan this spring to lift the annual pay cap for teachers with designations from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards who mentor other teachers or counselors. House Bill 1291 will increase the maximum Teaching Excellence Program incentive from $1,500 to $2,250.
"Teachers have a significant, lifelong impact on their students," said Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford (D-Maywood). "The impact involves not just teaching particular academic skills, but fostering life skills, creativity and productivity that leads to positive outcomes for years to come."
House Bill 1291 took effect immediately. Meanwhile, House Bills 3442 and 3801 will become effective on January 1.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.