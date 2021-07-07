EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND)- Two adults and a 9-year-old were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a single-car crash on I-57.
According to police, on July 6, Lisa R. Lindsey, 57, of Effingham, IL, was traveling northbound on Interstate 57 near milepost 161, in the far-right hand lane with Sarah R. Bolyard, 35, of Ashmore, IL, and a 9-year-old girl also from Ashmore.
Lindsey began to change lanes into the middle when they noticed another vehicle occupying the middle lane; she then over-corrected back into the right lane and lost control.
Police say the vehicle then traveled across all three lanes of traffic striking a concrete median barrier before finally coming to rest on the inside shoulder.
All three occupants were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Lindsay was cited for improper lane usage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.