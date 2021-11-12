SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Local health officials with HSHS are raising awareness about the signs of diabetes for National Diabetes Awareness Month.
The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) reports over 463 million adults in the world currently have diabetes. That equates to about one in 11 people. Most cases are type 2, which is largely preventable through regular physical activity and a healthy and balanced diet.
“Symptoms of type 2 diabetes often develop slowly and can be subtle,” says Dr. Rama Poola, endocrinologist with Joslin Diabetes Center Affiliate at HSHS Medical Group in Springfield. “Many people with the disease have no symptoms. That's why it's important to know the signs so you can watch for even small changes in these areas.”
Knowing diabetes symptoms is important for prevention and treatment. IDF leaders estimate one in two people with diabetes are undiagnosed.
Symptoms can be mild and go unnoticed. They can include:
- Frequent urination
- Feeling thirsty
- Feeling hungry, even when eating
- Extreme fatigue
- Blurry vision
- Cuts and bruises that are slow to heal
- Weight loss
- Tingling, pain or numbness in hands and feet
If any of these symptoms persist, a person should talk to their doctor. These symptoms can be caused by a number of things.
A medical professional can evaluate risk and complete bloodwork, which can diagnose diabetes. A person can also take a one-minute Diabetes Risk Test through the American Diabetes Association to learn if they are at risk for developing type 2 diabetes.
"The good news is, you can prevent or delay type 2 diabetes," health officials said. "Even if you have prediabetes, there are many factors you can control, such as diet and physical activity. Prediabetes is a condition that can lead to type 2 diabetes and even heart disease. Seeing a dietitian and diabetes educator early on can help prevent diabetes and complications from uncontrolled diabetes."
