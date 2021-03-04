TOLONO, III (WAND) - The Tolono Community is banding together after a devastating house fire leave a family without a home.
"The house is a total loss. the roof is collapsed in the back. The addition that was on the house in the rear is, is a total loss as well.”
The unexpected loss of a home to a fire, a loss deepened by the death of three dogs who were inside the home. The family returned home to a sight of debris and a total loss of the structure. Assistant Tolono Fire Chief Chris Humer tells WAND News he believes the fire started in the back of the home.
"We found a single story home with heavy fire, smoke showing from the house upon our investigation. We determined there was a lot of fire in the back of the house." Humer says.
Now - the Tolono Community is standing up so this family can get back on their feet. Monical's Pizza in Tolono is leading the road to help for the family, collecting donations throughout the weekend.
"We’re collecting clothes, we have a pile going right now so any size helps. I know Beth, the owner, put out a post on Facebook about the [specific] sizes they need. I know we’re accepting money if you want to come and buy gift cards and donate those were excepting those pretty much anything you would think the family would need." Chase Deerick, Monical's Pizza Manager, tells WAND News.
The restaurant has collected piles of clothes for the family. A family friend tells WAND News the family that lost their home is extremely grateful to the community for helping them out in their time of need.
If you would like to help the family by donating clothes or money, drive up to the Monical's in Tolono and ask for the manager, they will collect any and all donations.
