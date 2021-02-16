DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Stranded motorists reach into their pockets to pay for their tow, only to find out Mike Stanley will not charge them.
“They’re shocked and they still try to pay me,” said Stanley, who has been offering free tow services to veterans, first responders and senior citizens during this week's snow storm.
Stanley is a tow operator who purchased his new truck just three days ago. His business is called Back It Up Towing (217-433-2164).
Stanley said he helps veterans because of what they have done for the country and he assists seniors because he would want others to help his grandparents if they were in need. He has a special reason for coming to the aid of first responders.
“I was in a bad accident myself,” Stanley said. “If it wasn’t for first responders and ambulance, I probably wouldn’t be here today.”
Stanley has been towing vehicles for a while and now operates his own business.
