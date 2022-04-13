MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Traffic lanes have been reduced on I-72 in Macon County due to a semi-truck crash.
State police said they are on the scene of a crash involving a single semi-truck on I-72 eastbound at mile post 154 in the construction area. The crash is near Argenta and Newburg.
Traffic is down to one lane at the crash scene. Troopers are diverting eastbound traffic at mile post 154 onto Illinois Route 48 at mile post 156 around the crash.
The public is asked to stay aware of slowing or stopped traffic. Drivers should try to find an alternate route if possible. They should use caution, be aware of traffic around them and the troopers directing traffic.
State police said this was a property damage only crash involving a semi-truck. The traffic diversion is expected to be active for an extended period due to a collision with a concrete barrier wall.
Drivers will be advised when the barriers are repaired and the road is opened.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.