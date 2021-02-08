CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - State police said they believe a situation in which a man was found dead in a vehicle in Champaign County is an isolated one.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the person found at about 11 p.m. Saturday in a stopped vehicle along U.S. Route 136 near County Road 2600 was 46-year-old Robert L. Ogburn of Ludlow. Authorities said Ogburn had been shot in the head.
Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene. They said a second person in the vehicle - a 37-year-old woman - was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
In a Monday night press release, troopers called this an "isolated incident."
The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 5 is investigating, along with the Champaign County State's Attorney's Office and the Champaign County Coroner's Office.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge is asked to email Illinois State Police at ISP.Zone05.Media@Illinois.gov.
