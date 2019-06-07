URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Two Carle health system executives have resigned from their positions.
The company announced Friday that John Snyder, COO of Carle and CEO of Carle-owned Health Alliance Medical Plans, along with Carle chief strategy officer Stephanie Beever, are leaving. Carle did not tell The News-Gazette anything else about why the departures are happening or what future plans are for both people.
Carle says Snyder made an impact as a leader in its system.
"His leadership influenced many aspects of the health system's operations, including the integration between Carle Clinic Association and Carle Foundation, and chartering a course for an integrated model of care delivery," a Carle statement given to The News-Gazette said.
Beever’s impact was felt in helping create the Rural Alliance for Exceptional Care and in building partnerships with regional health systems, per the newspaper.
Others will step into interim roles with the two departures. Carle Chief Financial Officer Dennis Hesch will handle the Heath Alliance and the company’s strategy division, while chief administrative officer Matt Kolb will take over clinic and hospital operations. Clinical care and Population Health integration will go to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chuck Dennis.