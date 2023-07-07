DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Frank Marshall turned 100 earlier this year and he never expected the chance to fly in a World War II plane for his birthday.
"I figured it would be maybe a bigger plane with a few more people I had no idea I would get to ride in the front," said Marshall.
But that became a reality when he took flight in a World War II stearman airplane from the Decatur airport today. The World War II veteran said it was a full circle moment.
"Now that I got to do this, I don't need anything else, this is great," said Marshall.
The flight was organized through the nonprofit Dream Flights, which connects pilots with veterans across the country to give them the chance to fly.
Because Marshall turned 100, he got to join the Dream Flights' 100 Cub, which means he signed the tail of the airplane after he got off of the flight.
Korean War Veteran Larry Connor also got the chance to ride in the plane. He said seeing Decatur from the sky was once in a lifetime opportunity.
"I was looking forward to it, I 've never been in a biplane or an open cockpit."
Connor was part of a group of 36 people from Tuscola who enlisted at the same time. He says this is one of the biggest groups that left from Central Illinois at once.
"It is wonderful because most people honor the veterans more now than they used to and I just appreciate it every time," said Connor.
Connor was joined by four generations of his family, who got to watch him as he took off in the plane.
Both of the men live at Evergreen Senior Living. Each of the veterans got a 20 minute plane ride around Decatur
