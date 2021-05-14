CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- A 28-year-old man self-reports being shot and is taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to Champaign PD, on May 14, at approximately 1:27 a.m., a 28-year-old male self-reported he had been shot after arriving by personal transport at a local hospital.
After arriving at the hospital, he was found to be suffering from three non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
A short time later, a second victim, a 19-year-old male, flagged down a University of Illinois Police Officer and stated he had been shot and transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand.
Meanwhile, police located a shooting scene in a downtown Champaign parking lot in the 50 block of East Main Street.
After a preliminary investigation, police indicate that both victims were walking when a white sedan pulled alongside them. As the white sedan approached, two subjects began firing from the front and rear passenger side seats, striking the victims.
Police recovered a total of 15 casings at the scene.
At this time, no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information contact the police at 217-351-4545.
Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Citizens are reminded that information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.
Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your information, completes a tips information form, and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.
Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for these crimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.