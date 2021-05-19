CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - Two Champaign police officers were shot after responding to a domestic disturbance early Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the 2400 block of North Neil Street just before 3:30 Wednesday morning. When the officers left their vehicles, they found an armed suspect and shooting soon followed. The suspect was shot and died on the scene.
Two Champaign police officers were shot in the exchange and were taken to a local hospital. One officer is listed as stable and the second remains in critical condition.
Illinois State Police are now leading the investigation and will be assisted by the Urbana Police Department, the Champaign County Sheriff's Office and the University of Illinois Police Department.
This article will be updated as new details are released.
