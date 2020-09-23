PANA, Ill. (WAND) - Two Pana businesses have been affected by COVID-19 cases reported among employees.
According to the Christ-Mont Emergency Management Agency, one employee at Pizza Man (800 Jackson St.) and one worker at First National Bank (306 S. Locust St.) received the positive tests. Both businesses were in contact with the Christian County Health Department and EMA after they were notified about the positive cases.
In each situation, the health department is conducting additional contact tracing and additional deep-cleaning protocols are being implemented.
Pizza Man temporarily closed on Wednesday. The lobby of First National Bank was also closed Wednesday. With the approval of health officials, both businesses are expected to be back open Thursday.
EMA officials went on to say the following in a press release:
"Keep in mind, each positive COVID case of an employee involving a business that is open to the public requires a detailed case-by-case review by local public health. Every scenario involving a positive COVID virus case in a business has many variables that affect the outcome of each location individually such as building layout, ventilation, people being traced answering their phone or quickly calling the health department back when a message is left and proper advance protocols being followed by employees/customers to name a few. Both Pizza Man and the First National Bank would like to thank everyone for their support as they navigate through COVID-19.
If you were recently a customer at either business, you would not meet the exposure guidelines of less than six feet for more than fifteen minutes cumulative, therefore your risk would be low by IDPH protocols. As always, you should monitor your health because COVID is a virus that is active throughout our communities. If you should begin to feel ill or have a concern, contact your physician for further guidance.
Chris-Mont EMA encourages social distancing, wearing masks to protect others when social distancing is not possible, frequent hand washing and the cleaning of common touch areas regularly. We have the ability to slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these simple protective measures."
