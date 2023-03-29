LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) — Two people were injured after a small plane crashed on the campus of a Lincoln church Wednesday.
The crash happened at 7:25 p.m.
The area where it crashed was formerly a parking lot for Lincoln Christian College. It is now the Open Arms Christian Fellowship church.
The plane crashed outside of the chapel.
WAND News learned two people inside the plane at the time of the crash were injured. Both were alert and conscious following the crash. They were taken to a Springfield hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
In photos provided to WAND, the plane appears to be a fixed wing Piper.
WAND's weather team did some digging into wind speeds and weather conditions around the time of the plane crash.
Winds at the Logan County Airport late Wednesday afternoon and early evening were around 5-10 miles-per-hour.
Around sunset, while it wasn't overcast, there were some clouds around Lincoln.
Visibilities were perfect at ten miles.
WAND is working to learn more and will update this story with the latest information.
