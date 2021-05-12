DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two shooting victims went to Decatur Memorial Hospital for treatment overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.
The first victim, a 17-year-old, arrived around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday with a wound to his leg. Police said he accidentally shot himself. He's now in Peoria facing weapons charges.
The second victim, a 33-year-old, arrived around 2:30 Thursday morning. Officers said he was shot in the leg near the intersection of King Street and Hill Avenue. Near that intersection, police found evidence of a shooting.
Police said they do not believe the cases are related.
