DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A crash sends two people to the hospital, one of them with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Just after 10 p.m. Friday, Decatur Police responded to the 2700 block of North Water St. in reference to a crash.
Police said the initial investigation found a gray Chrysler 300 was traveling north on Water St. At the same time, a blue Ford Escape turned northbound on to Water St., out of a driver to St. Teresa High School, when the Chrysler hit the Ford's driver side door.
The driver of the Ford, a 24-year-old woman, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Chrysler, a 27-year-old man, did not have an injuries. The passenger of the Chrysler, a 40-year-old female, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said there is no evidence that alcohol or drugs were contributing factors in the accident.
Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.
