URBANA, III (WAND) - Making history, the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign is designated as the first Purple Heart University in the state.
"It's my great pleasure to thank the Military Order of the Purple Heart for this tremendous honor. This is truly a great honor," UI Chancellor Robert Jones said at Friday afternoon's celebration.
The Purple Heart is a tremendous honor given to those who were wounded or killed defending their country.
"All gave some, some gave all" is a short but powerful motto to describe purple heart recipients. Now, the University of Illinois is being recognized for giving their veteran students their all.
"We offer several services or many services for student veterans that other universities may or may not," Sgt. Garret Anderson told WAND News about the Chez Veteran Center at the U of I.
He said the university is one of the best in the nation when it comes to the student veteran population. There are about 600 veteran students at the U of I, with 14 living right inside the Chez Veterans Center.
"This university really has a tradition, unlike any other day it goes far beyond just remembering those who lost their life, lives and service," Jones said.
The Chez Veteran Center helps veteran students feel a sense of community and belonging during their transition from the military to campus life.
"Having that sense of community, or you have a campus or a campus in general, really makes you part of that community and it helps with your your identity as a student and as a veteran," Anderson said.
The center is the largest student veteran center in the country and all its efforts have not gone unnoticed. Chancellor Jones said veterans can continue to build on their lives through the university.
"Those who come home to find success in their educational hopes and aspiration that they too can leave lives and careers of impact, after they received their degrees from this university," Jones said.
The state of Illinois became the fourth Purple Heart state in the country back in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.