(WAND) - The United States is planning to end a 19-month pandemic freeze and open land borders for nonessential travel.
Starting in early November, fully vaccinated foreign nationals will be able to enter the country no matter what their reason for travel is, per the Associated Press. A similar restriction lift will happen will begin around the same time for air travel, and the nation plans to require even essential travelers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-January.
The U.S. had seen mostly restricted travel for vehicles, rail and ferries between the U.S. and Canada and Mexico since the early days of the pandemic. Only essential travel, such as trade, has been allowed.
