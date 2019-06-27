URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine is doing a study examining whether a feline's face and skull structure affects their health and wellness.
The Feline Face Shape study is looking for cat owners to participate.
The study is being conducted by Drs. Heidi Phillips, Annette McCoy, Ross Bernstein, and Hadley Gleason from the University of Illinois.
Potential participants are told the study will only take 30 minutes of their time. They are asked to complete an online survey about their cats' habits and activities.
"Cats vary greatly in the types of behaviors they exhibit and activities in which they engage," the study posted. "Although your participation in this research may not benefit you personally, it will help us understand why any aspect of your cats' health, habits, or daily activities is related to appearance."
If you are interested in participating in the study, click HERE.