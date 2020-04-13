SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - UIC College of Nursing-Springfield campus is earmarking $25,000 in scholarships for undergraduate nursing students who transfer from MacMurray College.
MacMurray College announced it is closing permanently in May.
The University of Illinois at Chicago College of Nursing opened its campus in Springfield in 2015.
“We’re sorry to see MacMurray and its well respected nursing program close,” said Cindy Reese, PhD, director of the UIC Nursing program in Springfield. “We welcome the chance to help those students stay on the path to becoming top-quality nurses for our region.”
The UIC College of Nursing-Springfield Campus is 35 miles west of MacMurray’s Jacksonville campus.
UIC Nursing students get free use of UIS’ $22 million Student Union, its 72,000-sq-ft Recreation and Athletic Center, and other facilities.
“We have a really small class size, which makes it easy for the instructors to be hands-on with us. Our instructors really care,” said Darlene Steinkamp, who graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) in May 2019 and is now enrolled in the master’s program at UIC Nursing-Springfield. She works on the Intermediate Care Unit at Memorial Medical Center.
Prospective students from MacMurray can contact Monique Williams at mwill8@uic.edu by May 20 for an unofficial transcript evaluation and to get more information.