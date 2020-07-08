SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois Springfield has announced plans for a safe return to class this fall.
The school's "Return to the Prairie" plan involves on-campus courses held in both on-ground and blended forms. Blended classes are a combination of face-to-face and remote teaching.
The school said all classes will be completed through remote instruction beginning Wednesday, Nov. 25. UIS is offering fully online classes as well.
In addition, UIS is requiring face coverings over the nose and mouth on campus when staying six feet apart isn't possible. Face coverings must be worn in all common areas, including classrooms.
“It is our best intention to unite us in public health and safety, and we are committed to providing a high-quality experience regardless of the circumstances in which we may find ourselves,” said UIS Interim Chancellor Karen Whitney. “Whether our Prairie Stars are learning via on-campus instruction or remotely, UIS is committed to and capable of providing a high-quality university experience to everyone who calls UIS home.”
Classes, laboratories, and common, meeting and event spaces will be organized to ensure proper social distancing. They will be cleaned and disinfected each day by building service workers.
The school will allow students to live on campus in single and double occupancy residence halls, townhouses and apartments. UIS will not allow guests in residence halls, and the university is extended the number of move-in days to keep congestion down and ensure social distancing guidelines are followed.
When it comes to food, carry-out options at the UIS Student Union Food Studio are encouraged. Self-service options will not be available. The university plans to arrange dining area seating to encourage social distancing. There will be additional barriers placed between diners and staff members.
UIS is establishing COVID-19 testing for all students through Campus Health Services. The school said it is exploring ways to be part of the SHIELD research initiative at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, which would allow every member of the UIS community to be part of a less-invasive virus testing program.
Two teams focused on academic planning, student affairs and community engagement created the "Return to the Prairie" plan. The teams were required to develop fall 2020 plans while following all health and safety guidelines from federal and local governments.
Click here to view the full plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.