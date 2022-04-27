SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois Springfield Women’s Center to host its annual Take Back the Night march and rally against sexual violence during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
The march and rally will take place on Friday, April 29, from 7-9 p.m. at the UIS Student Union North Patio/Ballroom.
The event gives students and the community an opportunity to raise awareness about sexual violence and for students to express themselves as survivors and allies.
This year’s theme is “Our Voices, Our Stories” and this year’s t-shirt design was created by student Isabella Drum.
Students can go to the Student Union before the event starts to create posters with supportive messaging.
The march will start shortly after 7 p.m., and will travel throughout campus ending back at the Student Union North Patio.
After the march, several guest speakers will kick off the event in the Student Union Ballroom, followed by an open mic where students, faculty and staff in attendance can share stories, poetry and messages of solidarity.
Take Back the Night is the culmination of a month of events that began with the Sexual Assault Awareness Month Day of Action on April 5 and has also included poster making, workshops, a keynote speaker and student-led events.
For more information, contact Rexann Whorton, UIS Women’s Center program director, at 217-206-7197 or rwhor2@uis.edu.
